Paris’ The Cambridge launches platform to improve sustainability in bartending

Parisian neighbourhood cocktail bar, The Cambridge Public House, has launched a new online platform to empower bartenders with sustainable practices, Drinks International can exclusively reveal.

Shaken Leaf is a collaborative, open-source platform that makes sustainable bartending practices accessible and easy to implement. Created out of The Cambridge Community Plan in 2023, the project serves as a hub for knowledge-sharing and actionable solutions tailored to the bar industry.

Co-founders of The Cambridge Public House, Hyacinthe Lescoet and Hugo Gallou, said: “As a team, we’ve always believed in supporting our community and leading positive change. Shaken Leaf is our way of sharing the knowledge we’ve gained and inspiring a new wave of eco-friendly bartending practices. We can’t wait to see the impact this has on our community, and we’re excited to continue helping those in the industry.”

The platform provides practical tips, real-life case studies, and expert interviews to help bar teams implement sustainable practices in their venues. Focuses include reducing waste, sourcing eco-friendly ingredients, optimising resources, and integrating sustainability into daily operations.

The website also features a cocktail database, documenting an arsenal of cocktail recipes, garnishes, and mixers, each with a sustainability score and the ability to filter based on ingredients, dietary requirements, and eco-friendly metrics.

Visitors to the website can also discover information regarding The Cambridge’s achievement of becoming the world’s first B-Corp certified bar, as well as read its ESG (Environmental, Social, & Governance) report from 2023 (the 2024 report will be available soon).