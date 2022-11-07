The Drinks Trust launches Energy Crisis Fund

The Drinks Trust has launched an Energy Crisis Fund to help hospitality members pay for their heating and electricity bills throughout the winter.

According to a recent survey produced by UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) and Hospitality Ulster, more than a third of the UK’s hospitality sector is at risk of business failure in early 2023 due to the cost of living crisis.

To address this, The Drinks Trust is now opening applications to the Energy Crisis Fund, a grant-giving initiative to support industry colleagues struggling to pay gas and electricity bills and otherwise unable to heat and power their homes this winter.

The Drinks Trust has fundraised over £150,000 to date to support the people of the drinks and hospitality industry. Pernod Ricard UK has supported the initiative with a donation of £100,000, and both Decanter and The Distillers’ Charity, both made pledges of £20,000.

Ross Carter, The Drinks Trust chief executive, said: “The support we can offer is thanks to the generous support of industry business and organisations who have understood the acute hardship faced by many of our colleagues. We encourage more businesses to do the same, and join our donors and us in delivering what support we can.”

The Energy Crisis Fund will be distributed in grants of £350 per person, and applications will be open on Monday 7 November. Applicants will be assessed and prioritised based on their financial circumstances.

If you would like to support the fund, please get in touch with The Drinks Trust Fundraising team to find out more: partnerships@drinkstrust.org.uk or donate https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Emergency-Energy-Crisis