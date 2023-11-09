Malibu launches new anti-spiking campaign

Malibu has partnered with anti-spiking charity Stamp Out Spiking to train 2,000 on-trade staff and consumers about dealing with a dangerous spiking situation.

Research conducted by Malibu identified that 73% people don’t know what to do in a spiking situation, while 65% of 18–25-year-olds have noticed an increase in spiking since the pandemic and 70% of victims felt vulnerable on nights out.

Malibu has donated £20,000 to Stamp Out Spiking to offer free online spiking awareness training to its customers and partners. The training takes 25 minutes and has been designed for all those interested in the safety and wellbeing of people and those who want to educate themselves on spiking.

A new campaign called ‘I Got You B.A.B.E.S’ has been introduced to help people understand what to do in a spiking emergency and Malibu has worked with influencer Munya Chawawa and West End star Amber Davies to advertise the campaign.

"As a brand, Malibu celebrates living in the moment, embracing the good times and above all enjoying nights out with friends safely,” said Liam Murphy, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK. “It’s been great to have Munya and Amber at the forefront of this campaign to share our messaging and raise awareness of what to do in a spiking situation.”

This is the second instalment of Malibu’s nightlife safety platform and each year the brand focuses on a variety of issues effecting 18-25 year olds on nights out.

For further information on how to deal with a spiking situation, visit www.malibu.com/IGotYouBabes.