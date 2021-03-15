Heineken's Pure Piraña hard seltzer expands into Europe

Pure Piraña, Heineken’s hard seltzer brand, has announced an expansion into Europe following its exports into Mexico and New Zealand last year.

According to the brand, Pure Piraña is aiming to benefit from European summer sales and the hard seltzer will be available in Austria, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the UK, with other markets expected throughout the year and into 2022.

“Following the launch of Pure Piraña in New Zealand and Mexico with promising results last year, we are excited to be introducing the brand into Europe,” said Cecilia Bottai Mondino, global head flavoured beverages at Heineken.

“Pure Piraña is a refreshing and tasteful sparkling water with alcohol, at only 92 calories. I’m proud that we are now sharing this taste experience and the fun of Pure Piraña with consumers across Europe.”

Pure Piraña has an abv of 4.5% and is made with carbonated mineral water, natural flavourings. In Europe the brand will be available in three flavours: Lemon Lime, Red Berries and Grapefruit.