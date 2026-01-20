The Drinks Trust marks 140 years with Face It Together campaign

The Drinks Trust has announced a refreshed edition of its Face It Together campaign, launched to mark the charity’s 140th anniversary.

In 2026, the charity aims to extend the reach of its support services to help even more individuals when they need it most.

“Throughout 2026, we will encourage industry businesses and individuals to organise fundraising events, raise awareness and contribute to a shared movement that shines a light on the vital work of The Drinks Trust. At a time when our industry continues to face significant challenges, this campaign is both a tribute to 140 years of resilience and a powerful call for unity. It reminds us that we are stronger when we face it together. This is an invitation for the drinks industry to celebrate, collaborate and contribute,” said Nicky Burston, chief executive of The Drinks Trust.

The Face It Together campaign invites the whole drinks industry, partners, brands, distributors, operators, fundraisers, donors and supporters to take part in both celebration and action.