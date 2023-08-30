Bar Daskal and Manuel Muga

Bar Daskal introduces Spanish masterclass series

30 August, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Bar Daskal, the London-based Spanish wine and cocktail bar from the team behind Barrafina, and restaurant booking platform Resy have announced the first Bar Daskal Maestros, a new series bringing guests masterclasses from maestros in the industry.

The first guest in the series is Bodegas Muga CEO, Manuel Muga, third generation Muga family member of the winery based in the historic Barrio de La Estación in Haro, Spain. 

Beginning the evening with a welcome drink of Conde de Haro 2019, a Cava fermented in bottle and aged for two years, the tasting will include a selection of five premium reds, rosé and whites.

The selection includes: Muga Blanco 2022, Flor de Muga Rosado 2021, Muga Reserva Seleccion Especial 2019, Prado Enea Gran Reserva 2015 and Torre Muga Reserva 2019. 

Each will be presented with detailed tasting notes from Muga and accompanied by para picar (light bites) from Bar Daskal.

The evening will offer a chance to taste some favourites from the Barrafina wine list, in addition to some of the Muga range that have never been on the menu.

Tickets cost £50, with tickets for the first Bar Daskal Maestros event available via Resy. Tickets for the rest of the series will be available in the coming weeks.

