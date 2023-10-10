Silverleaf launches new menu

Silverleaf bar at Pan Pacific London has launched its new menu, Building Blocks, the first new menu launch for the bar since opening in February 2022.

Designed to merge the boundaries between cocktails, art, science and design, the Silverleaf team have worked with various creative partners, including microscopic photographer Karl Gaff, to carry out its vision and concept.

Liam Broom, bar manager of Silverleaf, said: “Our Building Blocks menu follows the Silverleaf cocktail tradition of naturalism and minimalist elegance. The team have created a menu pushing the boundaries of cocktail craftsmanship even further.''

The menu is split into four sections: Highballs, Ferments, Cocktails, and Silverleaf Signatures. Continuing on from the current menu, Building Blocks focuses on two core ingredients presented in a minimalist style.

The Highballs section sees fresh fruit and unusual processes to create flavourful waters, Silverleaf’s own creation, and is used to complement and lengthen spirits. The Ferments offer guests a blend of elements, focusing on preserved and fermented produce.

The Cocktails category looks into modern classics and is an example of Silverleaf’s techniques and approach to challenge the traditional. This section uses heavier spirits and rare spices to create booze-forward and balanced flavour.

The Silverleaf Signatures section pays homage to the bar's renowned classics, including the Pineapple/Miso, Verbena/Olive Oil, Watermelon/Sake and Hibiscus/Guajillo, which have become favourites.