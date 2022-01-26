Taj opens new hotel bar and restaurant at 51 Buckingham Gate

Indian hospitality and hotel brand Taj have announced the opening of a new bar and restaurant at the five-star Taj 51 Buckingham Gate in central London.

TH@51 offers a cocktail menu inspired by ‘our planet’s unique and often fragile ecosystems’ alongside a global food menu.

The drinks menu has been created by bar manager Riccardo Lupacchini, formerly of The Rosewood Hotel and The Clipper and draws on ingredients and flavours found across all of the planet’s ecosystems.

Cocktails include Breath of Fresh Air which combines Ginepraio gin with pine cordial, swiss herbs, gentian, juniper and elderflower cider, Shay Al-Walah with Zacapa 23, mint tea, karkadè, Moroccan lemon, vegetal milk and date honey, and Glowing Jelly which mixes Ketel One Vodka with sea fennel, orange liqueur and glowing powder.

“London is considered the culinary capital of the world and we are delighted to bring TH@51 with its eclectic global flavours in stylish settings in the heart of the London city,” said Mehrnavaz Avari, area director UK and general manager at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences.

“Keeping in mind the quest to indulge in innovative gastronomic experiences, the vibrant selection of food and cocktails will connect with our patrons.

“We look forward to offering our quintessential warm service at the new address in London.”