Nico de Soto, ranked 23 in Drinks International’s Bar World 100 list in 2023, will open a new bar in London’s Soho this October.

While the name has yet to be revealed, the subterranean venue will be his first in the UK, and will feature a menu drawn from de Soto’s global travels.

The new project has been created alongside Julien Ross and Alexandre Giesbert and the bar will open alongside the launch of new restaurant Daroco Soho, which will sit above de Soto’s new bar on the ground floor.

This latest bar will be his third international project as owner, following Mace in NYC and Danico in Paris.