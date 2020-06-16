Bar Convent Brooklyn replaced with online conferences

Bar Convent Brooklyn has been called off after the organisers decided it would be too risky to host a trade show during this age of contagion.

The popular event was pushed back from June to August to give the team more time to ensure it was safe for guests to attend.

However, they have now decided to call off the face-to-face show and replace it with a series of online conferences and networking events.

“With safety always our first priority and not discounting the possibility of further social distancing measures, we had hoped to stand in person with all of our supporters in August,” said event vice president Paula November. “BCB’s goal has always been to support our industry, this year we are dedicated to re-emerging from the current crisis as a united community.

“Our team is working diligently to innovate in new ways to deliver various channels for the hospitality industry to have the opportunity to engage, learn, and grow professionally and personally, while socially distanced.”

The virtual conference will offer attendees the opportunity to connect with exhibitors and discover new products, plus network with fellow industry members online.

There will also be online educational sessions, and a dedicated matchmaking platform for attendees to set up individual appointments with brands, speakers and other attendees.

BCB will launch a podcast designed to “amplify the voices of the industry and touching on all matters of equality, inclusivity, and community support”.

It has also launched an online platform called Infused365, which will act as a year-round hub for bar industry professionals to learn new skills and network.the environment allows.”

The BCB team said it will continue to provide further, timely information on virtual plans for 2020, and plans to return with a physical show in June 2021.