Roma Bar show to return in 2022

The Roma Bar Show has announced that it will return for a second edition as a two-day event on 30 and 31 May.

May’s event marks the first show since its 2019 debut and promises to two days of trade events, seminars, masterclasses and sideshows as well as a selection of off-trade events dedicated to consumer guests.

Confirmed industry speakers include Robert Simonson of theNew York Times, Clare Warner, Erik Lorincz, Jared Brown and Anastatia Miller, Marc Alvarez, Ryan Chetiyawardana, and Roberta Mariani.

“We are proud to be able to present once more the largest International Bar Show in Italy and have a chance to support the beverage and hospitality industry, which is extremely important as it has suffered more than others during the recent crisis,” said Giuseppe Gallo, co-founder of Roma Bar Show.

Roma Bar Show will open its doors at the Palazzo dei Congressi of EUR (1, Piazza John Kenedy) on Monday 30 May and Tuesday 31 May, 11.30 am – 9pm.

Tickets for the events start from € 30 and can be purchased from romabarshow.com.