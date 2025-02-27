The Gulf Bar show announces lineup for inaugural edition

The Gulf Bar Show has announced its lineup of bartenders and industry leaders for its first edition on 7-8 April.

Taking place at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, the show will provide insights, masterclasses, and exclusive sessions that explore the evolving global bar landscape.

Priyanka Blah, academy chair at the World’s 50 Best Bars and founder of The Dram Attic, said: “As the first of its kind bar show in the region, and one with such a strong focus on education, The Gulf Bar Show is positioned to be a game changer for the Middle Eastern hospitality industry.”

“The region has always been attractive for commerce, trade, and tourism, and the hospitality industry is an integral part of this ecosystem. Being able to legitimise the potential of the region in front of a global audience is much needed and will no doubt be appreciated by all,” added Blah.

The lineup includes industry figures such as Salvatore ‘The Maestro’ Calabrese and Tony Abou-Ganim, national ambassador for the US Bartenders Guild, who will explore the history and innovation of cocktails, along with Peter Dorelli, former head bartender of The Savoy.

Dré Masso and 2022 Altos Bartenders’ Bartender awardee Jean Trinh, will also be in attendance, addressing how bars can implement eco-conscious practices without compromising on creativity or service.

US tequila ambassador Julio Bermejo will guide attendees through the evolution of the Mexican spirit, as drinks historians Jared Brown and Anistatia Miller will delve into the legacy of spirits and the art of storytelling behind cocktails.

Education-focused experts such as Angus Winchester will provide strategies for long-term success in the bar business, with Priyanka Blah and Danil Nevsky examining how bars are adapting to global trends and cultural shifts.

"It's undeniable that a few regions on earth are currently as dynamic as the UAE in many aspects of life, from tourism to architecture, to commerce. It is about time they got a hospitality show [specifically focusing on bar and beverage], to not just showcase the current industry there but provide it with the resources it needs to continue to grow,“ said Winchester.

With over 30 masterclasses, tasting sessions, panel discussions, and workshops, the event will showcase innovations in spirits, bar technology, and beverage craftsmanship, with 200 exhibitors from across the globe.