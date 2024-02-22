toku sake cate blanchett

Cate Blanchett joins Toku Saké as creative director

22 February, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Actor Cate Blanchett has joined Toku Saké as creative director where she will direct the strategy of the brand, including new product development and innovation.

“The thoughtful, reflective craftsmanship that is part and parcel of everyday life in Japan has long been a touchstone for me,” said Blanchett. “Saké reflects these traditional values with its intense focus on method, purity and authenticity. I’m excited to help bring the exquisite liquid which is Toku Saké into the world market.”

Co-founders of Toku Saké, Anthony Newman and Peter Hudson added:“We are honoured to welcome Cate to the team. Her critically acclaimed background as an artist and producer, along with her passion for Japanese culture and highly selective involvement in global projects, will open new doors for our brand.”

According to recent data by the Japan Saké and Shochu Makers Association, Japanese saké exports reached a record high of 47.5 billion Japanese yen (US$361m) in 2022, up 18% from 2021, and a 431% increase from 2012.

Brewed in Asahikawa, Japan’s coldest city in Japan’s coldest prefecture, Hokkaido, Toku Saké uses time-honoured techniques developed over 120 years by one of the region's oldest breweries. It is made with Yamada Nishiki rice and fermented in the region’s freezing conditions.

