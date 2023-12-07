Altos

Altos launches range of infused tequilas

07 December, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Pernod Ricard has unveiled a new range of infused tequilas, Altos Infusionado, marking the brand’s most significant launch since its conception.

The new expressions form part of Altos’ wider strategy to cater to the palettes of modern tequila drinkers. Available in two variants, Cítricos combines mandarin and lemon while Café Natural features coffee, cinnamon and traditional Mexican piloncillo.

Chief executive at House of Tequila Pernod Ricard, Michael Merolli, said: “Since its conception, Altos has been steeped in the history of traditional tequila-making. 

“With Altos Infusionado, we’re taking everything we know about producing quality, 100% agave tequila to new heights both in terms of innovation, and through our biggest campaign to date,” added Merolli.

Altos Infusionado Cítricos and Altos Infusionado Café Natural are available across the Mexican on and off-trade for an rrp of $750MXN (£35). The accompanying campaign, ‘Infusionar Eleva la Esencia’, will be live until July 2024. 

