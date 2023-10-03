Altos Tequila launches range of RTD Margaritas

Pernod Ricard-owned Olmeca Altos Tequila has announced the launch of its debut range of ready-to-drink Margaritas.

Available in lime and watermelon flavours, the new RTD canned serves follow the brand’s launch of larger-format bottled ready-to-serve Margaritas last year.

“Today’s time-pressed consumers are looking for easy ways to enjoy their favourite cocktails, and the ready-to-drink market is booming,” says Michael Merolli, chief executive at House of Tequila, Pernod Ricard. “But quality perceptions aren’t always positive in this segment.”

The launch comes amid growing global demand for tequila. The IWSR expects the category to expand at 7% CAGR between now and 2026.

Altos aims to leverage this momentum by tapping into the popularity of the Margarita in the premium RTD format.

“Altos is without a doubt the best-placed tequila brand to achieve this, having consistently been voted the number one tequila for Margaritas by bartenders across the globe,” said Merolli.

Altos ready-to-drink Margarita Lime and Margarita Watermelon (abv 5%) debuted in Australia and New Zealand in September at rrp $24.00-$27.00AUD at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.