Luxco reports 27% growth in sales across Germany and Europe

14 September, 2022
By Oli Dodd

US-based drinks group Luxco has reported a 27% uplift in annual sales across Germany and Europe.

The impressive growth has been driven by the popularity of Yellowstone Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon, sales of which have risen by 18% year-on-year in Germany and 60% year-on-year across Europe as a whole.

The sales results arrive ahead of Bar Convent Berlin which takes place this October and will see a presence from the Luxco brand portfolio.

“Bar Convent Berlin is one of the most important, and enjoyable trade events on our annual calendar and we’re thrilled to be back once again against a backdrop of strong and growing sales throughout Europe and the UK,” said Greg Mefford, international sales director at Luxco.

“The best part about BCB is being able to connect with a whole range of industry professionals, from bartenders to distributors, and see their reaction when they hear our brands’ stories and taste liquid on lips. 

“Gathering feedback from BCB visitors is incredibly important for us to understand the different wants and needs of various territories and continue to innovate and respond to consumer demand accordingly.”

Alongside Yellowstone Select, the Luxco brand portfolio also includes Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey, Ezra Brooks, Rebel Bourbon and the soon-to-be-released Remus Bourbon and Rossville Union Rye.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: US, year, UK, sales, europe, growth, germany, across, BCB, Luxco, convent, whole, 27%, across germany, convent berlin, sales across, we’re thrilled, annual calendar, sales across germany, growing sales throughout, portfolio “bar convent, “bar convent berlin, enjoyable trade events




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Tales shows it's shifting focus

Tess Posthumus reports from the recent tales of the cocktail – and finds it’s becoming so much more than just a cocktail festival.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter