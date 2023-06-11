SommCon debuts newly expanded trade show

SommCon, the San Diego, California-based conference for wine, beer and spirits education has announced the launch of its newly expanded trade show for import, distribution and on and off-premise alcohol beverage buyers.

SommCon Expo will take place from 11-12 September 2023, during SommCon's annual conference, combining three days of education and networking with an active marketplace to find new producers, products, and services.

Michelle Metter, producer of SommCon, said: "Through SommCon Conference & Expo, we have created an event that provides a connection-rich environment for procurement, education, networking, mentorship, market and product launches, and career advancement."

At SommCon buyers will have access to an anticipated 200 exhibitors, including small and large production wineries, breweries, and distilleries, as well as products and services centered on the business of wine, beer, and spirits.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to enhance their presence through participation in SommCon's wine and spirits competitions, Concours d'Spirits and Concours d'Vin presented by The Somm Journal and The Tasting Panel, and digital opportunities for education, product showcases, and personality profiles on SommGo.

Registration for SommCon Conference & Expo is now open with full conference and expo-only passes available.