Tanqueray launches Blackcurrant Royale variant

Tanqueray has kicked off a raft of innovation by launching a Blackcurrant Royale variant made with French blackcurrants, vanilla and black orchid.

The new gin launches exclusively at Amazon today and it will be rolled out across the off-trade in two weeks’ time. An on-trade launch is planned for later this year.

The Diageo-owned brand will go on to launch 25cl RTD formats for its Tanqueray London Dry Gin and Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Distilled Gin in April, while its Rangpur Lime gin will receive redesigned packaging.

Adrienne Gammie, marketing director for Gins, Pimms and Baileys at Diageo, said: “The Gin category continues to thrive and this is primarily motivated by consumer demand for new and exciting variants. Tanqueray has always been commended for its taste and quality – and the introduction of Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale is an extension of the brand’s commitment to introducing rich and exciting new choices to the market.

“We continue to see a huge trend in customers seeking new formats – especially in the pre-mix category. The new can formats provide convenience to the consumer, whilst being able to enjoy a high-quality serve at home.”