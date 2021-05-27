Coupette launches Apples in RTD form

Internationally awarded London bar Coupette has announced the launch of its Apples cocktail in RTD form from Saturday 29 May.

The Bethnal Green’s signature serve was previously named Cocktail of the Year at the Class Bar Awards in 2019 and the new canned version has been designed in London and made in France with Maison Sassy.

The new canned RTD carries an 8% abv and comprises of apple juice made from a variety of five different apples and calvados.

“Creating the RTD Apples can was born out of a desire to make the drink more accessible to our fans,” said bar manager Andrei Marcu.



“Finding the perfect balance of flavours was a challenge, but after months of development and meticulous recipe tasting, we are confident the drink replicates the same quality as the original serve.

“Bringing together the on-trade and off-trade has been a dream come true and holding the can in my hand for the first time was incredibly exciting.”

Apples is considered a modern classic among the London bar scene and was invented under Coupette’s founder Chris Moore who left the business at the end of 2019.

Coupette also featured in The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2018 and 2019.