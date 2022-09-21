Schofield brothers launch new Sterling Bar

This month Joe and Daniel Schofield, alongside wine expert James Brandwood, will take over the lower ground at Manchester’s Stock Exchange Hotel to launch new cocktail bar Sterling.

The third bar in the city from the Schofield brothers who recently won Bar of the Year and Best New Bar for their first opening in the city, Schofield’s Bar, at the Class Bar Awards 2022, they will be joined by Paola Mariotti as general manager.

Joe Schofield said: “We have been planning this new bar for a long time and the doors are now open. Stock Exchange Hotel is a particularly meaningful venue for us as our mother used to work at the Stock Exchange. Our grandmother also learnt to swim in the old pool at the basement in our original Schifeild’s Bar location. As we continue to evolve our operations in Manchester, it’s warming to have a connection to the past, as that very much reflects our approach to our offering.”

Sterling Bar will have a capacity for just over 100 guests and will be open five days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday. There will be classic cocktails and a wine list curated by Brandwood.

The cocktail offering will include classics such as the Artist’s Special (Highland Park 12 scotch, redcurrant, sherry lemon) and the Martinez (Roku gin, Asterley Bros. Estate vermouth, dry cherry, orange bitters).

The list will also include some of the Schofield Brothers’ own creations, including Aguila (Herradura Blanco Tequila, pineapple, lime, avocado, coriander, red chilli, black pepper) and Butterscotch (butterscotch, butter, Singleton 12 scotch, lemon, egg white).

The bar snack menu will be developed by Lush by Tom Kerridge, the two-Michelin starred chef responsible for the Bull & Bear restaurant located in the former trading floor of The Stock Exchange Hotel.