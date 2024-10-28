Bar trade pays tribute to Chris Patino

28 October, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

The bar trade has paid tribute to drinks industry veteran Chris Patino who passed following a battle with cancer.

Patino was the founder of trade-focused marketing agency, Simple Serve, and a partner at Californian cocktail bar, Raised by Wolves. He also founded San Diego Bartender’s Weekend, served on the advisory board for Another Round Another Rally, hosted Speed Rack events and was a judge for the World’s 50 Best Bars.

Tributes were made from members of the bar trade via social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Speed Rack (@speed_rack)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by USBG Foundation (@usbgncf)

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: bar, cocktail, trade, partner, chris, serve, agency, bar trade, patino, wolves, simple, chris patino, simple serve, agency simple, marketing agency, cocktail bar raised, californian cocktail bar, agency simple serve, focused marketing agency, marketing agency simple




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter