Bar trade pays tribute to Chris Patino

The bar trade has paid tribute to drinks industry veteran Chris Patino who passed following a battle with cancer.

Patino was the founder of trade-focused marketing agency, Simple Serve, and a partner at Californian cocktail bar, Raised by Wolves. He also founded San Diego Bartender’s Weekend, served on the advisory board for Another Round Another Rally, hosted Speed Rack events and was a judge for the World’s 50 Best Bars.

Tributes were made from members of the bar trade via social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dead Rabbit (@thedeadrabbitny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Another Round Another Rally (@anotherroundanotherrally)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speed Rack (@speed_rack)