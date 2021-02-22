Diageo launches Tanqueray 0.0%

Diageo has launched a 0.0% abv version of its Tanqueray gin brand in a bid to capitalise upon soaring demand for alcohol-free drinks.

Tanqueray 0.0% uses the same blend of quality botanicals used in the making of Tanqueray London Dry gin, including juniper, coriander, angelica and liquorice. It has just six calories per 50cl measure.

The brand will launch next month in Spain and the UK, where it will have a recommended retail price of £17 per 70cl bottle. Waitrose, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have already ordered it.

Master distiller Terry Fraser said: “Our expert innovation team has combined years of expertise and historic Gin distilling knowledge to create a credible alcohol-free experience. Tanqueray 0.0% is created by distilling the same botanicals used in Tanqueray London Dry Gin.

“These botanicals are individually immersed in water, heated and then distilled before being expertly blended together to capture the essence of Tanqueray in a delicious alcohol-free alternative. This special distillation process is a closely guarded secret, known only to a handful of people and we are incredibly proud to be bringing gin drinkers that juniper and citrus led taste they’re expecting from Tanqueray when they choose not to drink alcohol.”