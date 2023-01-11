Crafter's Gin

Liviko expands distribution to Denmark

11 January, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Estonian spirits producer, Liviko, and Conaxess Trade Beverages have signed a distribution agreement for Denmark.

Conaxess Trade Beverages and Liviko signed the agreement on 29 December, with the distributor now representing Liviko’s beverages on the Danish market.

Jörgen Herman, export director at Liviko, said: “Working with a capable and experienced partner in Denmark is an important strategic step in promoting our exports. Conaxess Trade’s distribution portfolio includes highly regarded brands, and we are pleased that Liviko’s beverages, with their Nordic character, are now also represented in this impressive selection.” 

Liviko will export Crafter’s gins, Kingsmill gins, Vana Tallinn Glögg, Cooler RTDs and Caribba rums to Denmark. 

Liviko, one of the largest alcohol companies in the Baltics, currently sells its products in 60 markets, representing brands in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Conaxess Trade operates in six different countries in Europe: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Austria and Switzerland. In Denmark, Conaxess Trade Beverages is one of the leading beverage distribution companies, representing brands such as Underberg, Piper-Heidsieck, Stoli vodka and Fernet-Branca.

