Budweiser Brewing Group to distribute Kopparberg in the UK

Budweiser Brewing Group, part of AB InBev, will be the new distributor of Kopparberg products in the UK on-trade, effective from 28 May.

The distribution agreement will allow more on-trade outlets in the UK to offer Kopparberg in both packaged and on-tap formats.

Brian Perkins, president of Budweiser Brewing Group, said: “We are proud to already offer cider brands to consumers in the UK with Magners and Orchard Pig, and are confident that making Kopparberg more widely available in the on-trade will enable category growth and provide more choice for consumers alongside the rest of our portfolio.”

Flavoured cider products distributed by Budweiser Brewing Group in the UK will continue to be brewed by Kopparberg in Sweden.

The agreement pertains to the full UK on-trade except select venues, where Kopparberg will continue to distribute directly.