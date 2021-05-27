Belvedere launches Organic Infusions range

Belvedere has stepped into the organic category with a trio of flavoured expressions that infuse the Polish rye vodka with organic fruits and botanicals.

The Organic Infusions range represents the super-premium vodka brand’s first certified organic spirits, made with 100% traceable Polish rye.

The new range is made up of three flavour combinations - blackberry and lemon grass with a hint of sage, lemon and basil with a touch of elderflower, and pear and ginger with a drop of linden honey.

“Organic products, while not new, are still quite uncommon in the spirits industry despite there being fast-growing consumer interest,” said president and chief executive of Belvedere, Rodney Williams.

“Palates have evolved, as have the tastes of consumers, who have increasingly embraced organic products.”

The new vodkas will be launched in Europe, the United States and Australia. The plan is to target both the on-trade and the off-trade, but UK brand manager Jasmine Swann told Drinks International that venues with outdoor seating will be a major area of focus this summer.

“Given the fact that everybody has been inside for the better part of a year, we are looking at a lot of the beautiful terraces where people can enjoy a spritz, a mindful drink,” she said.

“We have a few nature partners, such as Carbis Bay, Wilderness Reserve and Lost Village. We’re really going to capitalise on the fact that people are drinking outside this summer when we launch.

“Following that, we will be looking places like Amazon, Ocado, Waitrose – the more natural, selective mass retail outlets.”

Belvedere Organic Infusions are available from 7 June 2021 from Amazon and other trade outlets, rrp £37 for 70cl.