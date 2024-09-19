Silverleaf to launch texture-focused menu

Silverleaf at Pan Pacific London is to launch a new menu in October named Texture Is Everything.

The new drinks list features 13 cocktails that delve into “flavour innovation through the interplay of texture, mixology, and design” and is billed as a “complete sensory drinking experience”.

The menu is presented on “specially crafted” textured paper with abstract watercolour designs by London-based designer Ladina Brunner, aimed at capturing the “essence of different tasting sensations”.

Produced under the leadership of general manager Liam Broom and head of R&D Rueben Clark, the menu is split into sections: Delicate, Effervescent, Tannic, Smooth, Creamy, and Rich along with their Golden Serve cocktail and Signatures.

The Delicate category features softer, gentler ingredients and is exemplified by the Blueberry Orris (pictured right) made with Ketel One, blueberry, white tea and orris. The cocktail offers a fruitier interpretation of an Old Fashioned, presenting floral and woody notes, followed by a lingering, aromatic finish from the orris.

The Effervescent section includes Melon Fig Leaf (pictured left), a refreshing tropical highball made with Grey Goose, cantaloupe melon, fig leaf and fino sherry, garnished with salty fingers, a flavourful sea vegetable. The melon profile is balanced by an in-house fig leaf cordial, enhancing the vodka for a lasting sweet finish.

Redcurrant Whey (pictured centre), in the Creamy section, is made with Monkey Shoulder Whisky, redcurrant, Manzanilla and whey garnished with a stroke of edible paint inside the glass. The inclusion of whey gives a rich, fruity flavour with a velvety finish. The texture is represented by soft, raised ripples that evoke a creamy yogurt quality.

The penultimate section introduces the Golden Serve, which combines Macallan 12YO, coffee, sake lees and porcini mushrooms, while the Signatures section includes favourites such as Pineapple Miso, Verbena Olive Oil and Hibiscus Guajillo.

Broom said: “This menu aligns with the Silverleaf cocktail tradition of naturalism and minimalist elegance. Our goal was to enhance accessibility while ensuring that guests engaged through our focus on texture and design.

“The team has maintained a process-driven and ingredient-led approach, aiming to provide a modern twist in each drink by incorporating unique and unconventional ingredients.”