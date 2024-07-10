Swift Borough introduces new menu

London’s Swift Borough has launched its new cocktail menu titled South of The River, showcasing 14 cocktails that explore underrated parts of South London.

This new offering marks the first new menu since the venue opened in Autumn 2022.

Co-founder, Bobby Hiddleston, said: “With this menu we wanted to create something that spoke to our guests, whether you’re a local or a tourist, the idea was to create a drink and story that is sure to excite even the most discerning cocktail aficionado.”

Highlights on the menu include Infinity, served as a nod to the modern contemporary art collection housed at the Tate Modern, created with infused Belvedere vodka, kumquat, lemon, makrut lime and Moet & Chandon champagne. One of the bestsellers from the previous menu, Biscuit Town (pictured) layers malted milk Monkey Shoulder scotch, dark cacao and chocolate and vanilla bitters, named for The Peak Freans biscuit factory, established in Bermondsey in 1873.

The original drinks will sit alongside some of Swift’s basement bar, Back Pocket’s favourites and Swift classics.