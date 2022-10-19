London Essence launches in Dubai

19 October, 2022
By Oli Dodd

London Essence has announced the launch of five of its mixers in the UAE, distributed by Dubai Refreshment Company.

The UAE launch of Indian Tonic Water, Blood Orange & Elderflower Tonic Water, Soda Water, White Peach & Jasmine Crafted Soda, and Delicate Ginger Ale mean that the brand is now available in 60 destinations in the world.

“We are thrilled to be launching in the Middle East and bringing our exquisite mixers to even more markets,” says Ian Bullock, commercial lead, Middle East, at London Essence.

“Our unique approach to crafting mixers is what makes us stand out. Light and elegant, we understand what consumers are looking for, whether that’s a delicious cocktail, a refreshing drink or a night to remember.

“We are excited to work with luxury bars and restaurants to help them deliver an unforgettable experience.”

