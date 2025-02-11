Hacha to open Bermondsey venue ahead of Brixton site closure

11 February, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

London-based agaveria Hacha has announced a new bar in Bermondsey, which will see the closure of its second site in Brixton.

Founders Deano Moncrieffe and Emma Murphy will be opening the venue later this month and it will operate in partnership with Locke Hotels. 

The new site will be open Tuesday to Sunday, to both hotel guests and the public, offering around 100 indoor covers and a spring/summer terrace with an additional 40 covers set to open later this year.

New serves include The Bermondsey Batanga made with tequila or mezcal, spiced purple carrot cordial, calamansi, Coke Zero and Tobala Mezcal float. Twenty, another new cocktail made for the Bermondsey site uses marigold-infused tequila or mezcal, banana, white port, Botivo and wild pine forest soda.

Having had a successful three and half years in Brixton, the Hacha team have not renewed the lease as Brixton Village itself is currently up for sale.

