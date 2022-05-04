Mijenta Reposado launches in the UK

Super-premium tequila brand Mijenta, has launched Mijenta Reposado Tequila, the second UK launch from the brand following the release of Mijenta Blanco Tequilla in June 2021.

Mijenta was founded in 2020 by a team that includes former chief executive of Bacardi, Mike Dolan, industry verteran, Juan Coronado, and environmental consultant and activist, Elise Som.

The launch comes a week after the news that Tasha Iny, former brand ambassador at Casamigos, has joined Mijenta as UK brand ambassador.

“Mijenta Reposado's distinct aromatic flavour profile and velvety texture illustrates a unique combination of Mijenta's quality and artistry, distinguished by the core expression of Mijenta Blanco, the meticulous selection of our barrels, and a carefully curated ageing process," said Mijenta co-founder, Juan Coronado.

As with previous releases, Mexico-based Maestra Tequilera Ana Maria Romero oversaw the Reposado production process.

"Mijenta respects the terroir of the Jalisco highlands, which is why we have aspired to craft a tequila that brings forth the region's famous mineral-rich, red alkaline soil and unique fruity notes," said Romero.

"Our vision is to allow for the cooked agave, its spices and aromas to continue to develop delicately by interacting with both the used American oak casks and the new French acacia and French oak casks.

“This process ensures that the aromas balance while the ageing brings forth soft and deep flavours with a powerful mouthfeel. Each element is carefully calibrated to obtain an aromatic palate and a silkiness that is entirely unique to Mijenta."

Mijenta Reposado Tequila is available from Selfridges, Amazon, Master of Malt and directly through Mijenta’s webstore at rrp £63.99.