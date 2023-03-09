Patrón unveils judging line-up ahead of Perfectionists global final

As the Patrón Perfectionists global final event approaches, Patrón tequila has unveiled the panel of judges travelling to Hacienda Patrón, Jalisco, Mexico, from 24 to 30 March 2023.

The judging panel includes a diverse crowd of leaders from different fields within the global hospitality industry, all sharing a passion for tequila and mixology:

Ivy Mix, co-owner of Leyenda bar & Fiasco! wine and spirits shop, co-founder of Speed Rack, and author of Spirits of Latin America, joining from Brooklyn, NY.

LP O’Brien, mixologist, winner of Netflix’s Drink Masters, CEO and founder LP Drinks and Focus on Health, joining from Washington DC.

Sandrae Lawrence, founder and editor of The Cocktail Lovers magazine and podcast, joining from London.

Tara Fougner, co-founder and CEO of Thirsty Media, journalist, community leader and content creator from the Bar World Top 100 Most Influential list, joining from Miami, FL.

Giulia Cuccurullo, 2020 Patrón Perfectionists global winner and head bartender of Artesian, joining from London.

Harrison Kenney, 2022 Patrón Perfectionists global winner and GM of Bar Planet, joining from Sydney.

Ana Martorell, educator, chef and founder of restaurants Aida and OXA Cocina única, joining from Mexico City.

At the 2023 global final event of Patrón Perfectionists, the historical entry cocktail presentation will be replaced by three different challenges, for the 16 finalists, drawing from some elements of the global educational modules rolled during the entry stage last Autumn.

Sandrae Lawrence, Giulia Cuccurullo and chef Ana Martorell will judge Challenge #1: Field to Flavour, as the challenge brief will be shared with the global finalists on the day, testing their creativity and ability under pressure.

Challenge #2: The Stories We Share, will ask participants to dig into the history of Mexico and find what resonates with them to create a Patrón Tequila cocktail based on Patrón Silver, Reposado or Añejo. Cocktail recipes and their stories will be prepared and submitted in advance and then presented in front of judges Ivy Mix, LP O’Brien and Harrison Kenney.

The grand finale will consist of a third challenge named Mi Mesa es Tu Mesa (my table is your table, a take on the popular Spanish expression mi casa es tu casa), judged by the entire panel of seven and Lauren Mote, Patrón’s global director of on-trade excellence and head of the Perfectionists program. Challenge #3 will task bartenders with transforming the judges’ time at the table into an unforgettable experience, as they will prepare in advance to present a neat serve of Patrón tequila alongside a perfectly paired non-alcoholic side cocktail.

Mote said: “Each one of the judges is a trailblazer in their industry, a vibrant personality whose passion and energy is an inspiration for hospitality professionals, food and cocktail lovers. Championing and inspiring people to follow their passions to be the best version of themselves is part of our brand DNA at Patrón, and I am confident that the drive, knowledge, and cultural diversity the judges are bringing to the table will ignite further motivation into the participating bartenders.”