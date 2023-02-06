Scarfes Bar team

Scarfes Bar launches global bar tour

06 February, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London has kicked off its first global bar tour to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The five month bar tour will take the team across the world to 10 different destinations and 10 of the world’s best bars, as well as their own bar in London. 

The tour is the bar’s biggest activation to date and will see the team showcase their mixology and hospitality to celebrate the 10 years of history the bar is known for.

The Scarfes Bar global takeovers will continue around the world, after it had its first stop in Lima, Peru at the Lady Bee Bar, visiting a host of well-known cities with its 10th anniversary bespoke menu.

The Scarfes team will also be visiting Virtu, Tokyo, Dark Side, Hong Kong, Hanky Panky Mexico City, Little Red Door, London, Vesper Bar, Bangkok, Sora, Cambodia, Drink Kong, Rome, Himkok, Norway and Double Chicken Please, New York.

Scarfes Bar is named after British artist and caricaturist Gerald Scarfe whose original artwork adorns the walls, with its drinks menu, ‘Off the Wall’, merging mixology and craftsmanship.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: global, bar, world, london, own, across, tour, team, Scarfes Bar, global bar, scarfes, destinations, bar tour, team across, month bar, global bar tour, 10 different destinations, month bar tour, 10th anniversary celebrations, five month bar




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter