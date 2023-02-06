Scarfes Bar launches global bar tour

Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London has kicked off its first global bar tour to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The five month bar tour will take the team across the world to 10 different destinations and 10 of the world’s best bars, as well as their own bar in London.

The tour is the bar’s biggest activation to date and will see the team showcase their mixology and hospitality to celebrate the 10 years of history the bar is known for.

The Scarfes Bar global takeovers will continue around the world, after it had its first stop in Lima, Peru at the Lady Bee Bar, visiting a host of well-known cities with its 10th anniversary bespoke menu.

The Scarfes team will also be visiting Virtu, Tokyo, Dark Side, Hong Kong, Hanky Panky Mexico City, Little Red Door, London, Vesper Bar, Bangkok, Sora, Cambodia, Drink Kong, Rome, Himkok, Norway and Double Chicken Please, New York.

Scarfes Bar is named after British artist and caricaturist Gerald Scarfe whose original artwork adorns the walls, with its drinks menu, ‘Off the Wall’, merging mixology and craftsmanship.