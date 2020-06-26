Beefeater celebrates The Spirit of London in global ad campaign

Gin brand Beefeater has launched a global advertising campaign designed to celebrate the spirit of London.

The campaign goes live this week and it will run for the next 12 months in 25 markets around the world. It features TV, cinema, out of home, digital display, online video, social media slots and more.

The ads feature fusions of London culture, include Big Ben’s clock faces turned into a DJ’s turntable, an orange being squeezed on St Paul’s Cathedral and sparkling glasses of Beefeater and tonic meeting a loudspeaker pumping out beats.

The idea is to target “urban explorers who embrace the vitality of city living”.

Global brand director Murielle Dessenis said: “Beefeater can trace its distilling heritage back to 1820 London, and the city is an integral part of urban life.

“By creatively combining the emerging contrasts that live and breathe in modern London, and indeed in many cities all around the world, we’re confident that The Spirit of London campaign will more meaningfully connect with our consumers and refresh their love for life in the city.”

IWSR data shows that Beefeater is enjoying at least double-digit growth in almost 80 markets over the past five years, thanks largely to range extensions such as Beefeater Strawberry Pink and Beefeater Blood Orange.