DI's Global Bar Guide 2021 launches

Drinks International's Global Bar Edition, which includes the official guide to The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021, has launched in digital form.

The 56-page supplement features bios of the World’s 50 Best Bars as well as the bestselling classic cocktails and interviews with some of the industry’s biggest names.

Alongside the official guide to The World's 50 Best Bars 2021, DI's Bars Editor Hamish Smith unpicks the ranking, offering analysis of what the results mean for the wider industry.

Connaught Bar topped the list of The World's 50 Best Bars for 2021 making it two years at the very top for the London venue.

The David Collins-designed hotel bar led by Ago Perrone, Giorgio Bargiani and Maura Milia, made its 12th appearance in the list – a joint record for The World's 50 Best Bars.

Fellow London bar Tayer + Elementary, opened by Monica Berg and Alex Kratena, took the runner's up spot while Barcelona's Paradiso completed the podium.