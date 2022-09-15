Scarfes Bar at The Rosewood bartender to represent UK at elit Martini Masters global final

London’s Arturo Burzio, assistant head bartender at Scares Bar at The Rosewood, has been announced as elit Martini Masters cocktail competition global finalist.

Burzio will represent the UK in the grand final at Athens Bar Show on 7 November, going head-to-head against regional winners from France, Austria, Spain, Italy, Greece, Israel, Australia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Mexico.

Burzio’s winning cocktail, the Pika-Tini combined elit Vodka with Discard Vermouth milk punch, citrus shrub, and ginseng and bergamot bitters.

“It’s fantastic to be able to work with bartenders across the globe and get an insight into their perception of the future of sustainability in our industry,” said Martini Master ambassador Jack Sotti.

“Arturo’s sustainable martini recipe met our judges’ criteria perfectly. A very well-deserved finalist, we look forward to seeing how Arturo performs in the global finals and how his sustainable martini helps change the future of the martini in the industry – and contributes to a more sustainable future.”

The winner in the Athens final will visit three Formula E events during the 2023 racing season, receiving the opportunity to present their winning drink at elit’s events during race weekends.