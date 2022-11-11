Scarfes Bar’s Arturo Burzio crowned 2022 elit Martini Master

Scarfes Bar at The Rosewood assistant head bartender, Arturo Burzio has been crowned 2022 elit Vodka’s Martini Master following the global final held in Athens.

Burzio triumphed over competitors from France, Austria, Spain, Italy, Greece, Israel, Australia, United Arab Emirates and Mexico with a sustainable martini deemed best by judges Ago Perrone, Sandrae Lawrence, Edoardo Mortara, and Jack Sotti.

“All of our finalists showcased incredible talent, initiative and innovation,” said Damian McKinney, chief executive of Stoli Group.

“They truly blew us away with their creativity and craft, but Arturo really nailed the brief. We’re delighted to have him become our 2022 elit Martini Master and we’re really looking forward to working with them in the year ahead.”

As winner, Burzio will visit three Formula E events during the 2023 racing season with the opportunity to present their winning drink at elit events.

“This has been an incredible experience,” said Burzio. “I can’t believe I’m the 2022 elit Martini Master. There were so many amazing drinks it could have been any one of us who won. I’m looking forward to celebrating and excited for the next 12 months.”