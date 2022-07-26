Black Tot Rum’s annual celebration returns with new master blender’s reserve

Black Tot rum’s annual celebration is to return this year with a month-long programme of festivities and the release of the Black Tot Master Blender’s Reserve.

Until 31 July, the historical Black Tot Day, the brand will tour bars in key European countries with a series of dedicated tastings, masterclasses and takeovers.

Mitch Wilson, an ambassador for Black Tot, said: “This year, we’ve lined up a whole host of events across Europe to celebrate bringing great people and great rum back together again. We’re delighted to welcome many of the friends we’ve made at our virtual events over the past two years and share a glass of Black Tot in real life.”

This year’s edition is composed of blends from distilleries in Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad, each a marriage of rums from two to 30 years.

Oliver Chilton, master blender at Black Tot, said: “Black Tot Master Blender's Reserve is our opportunity to explore the art of rum blending pioneered by the British Royal Navy. In the 2022 edition we looked to accentuate flavours of baked banana, chocolate and mocha milkshakes, balanced against classic navy rum notes of tobacco, leather and liquorice. This has resulted in a layered and balanced rum full of cocoa and spice which should create a lot of enthusiasm amongst Black Tot fans.”

The rums are added to a reserve of Master Blender’s Reserve 2021 which has been ageing in Sherry casks since last year’s Black Tot Day.

The 2022 release also includes a small amount of the original Royal Navy flagons, the rum blended and held in wooden vats by the Royal Navy until 31 July, 1970.

The full details of the blend can be accessed via a QR code displayed on the back of the bottle, with the Black Tot Master Blender’s Reserve 2022 available from 31 July at The Whisky Exchange and other specialist retailers for rrp £135.