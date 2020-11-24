Master of Malt relaunches #WhiskySanta campaign

Customers and social media users can “wish” for any product on the site using #WhiskySanta, and he will make some of those wishes come true.

Master of Malt has set aside a £250,000 budget for the promotion, so some lucky social media users will be in line for exciting treats this year,

With 2020 not being the year anyone wanted, #WhiskySanta thought it was only appropriate to up his gifting game. In the spirit of spreading festive cheer, he is bringing back Super Wishes, with two being given away each week.

A Super Wish is highly sought-after bottling. The first one up for grabs is a Woodford Reserve Baccarat, worth £1,150, and the final Super Wish before Christmas is the Glenfarclas 1958 (cask 2065) Family Cask Autumn 2014 Release, worth more than £6,300.

Kristiane Sherry, Master of Malt's editor, said: “We’re all in need of a bit of extra festive cheer this year, which is why we wanted to make sure he had more Super Wishes in his Santa sack than ever before.

“With more than £250,000-worth of delicious drinks and exciting gifts to give away, #WhiskySanta has got his work cut out. Whether you’re wishing on Twitter or Facebook, screenshotting on Instagram or shopping on site, we wish you the best of luck. We’re sure you’ve been very good this year!”