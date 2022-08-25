Loch Lomond named fastest-growing top 25 single malt brand in 2021

Highland single malt brand, Loch Lomond, has been named the world’s fastest-growing top 25 single malt brand in 2021 by IWSR, with a 73% year-on-year increase in volume.

Loch Lomond’s sister brand, Glen Scotia, saw its production double with a 108% year-on-year volume increase.

“The Scotch whisky market continues to be incredibly buoyant, and we have seen the category steadily grow for a number of years,” said John Grieveson, chief marketing officer at Loch Lomond Group.

“We have made significant investments in Loch Lomond Whiskies and Glen Scotia to improve their visibility, both on shelves and through marketing initiatives, and we are beginning to see our awareness improve with consumers and through trade.

“Recent trends demonstrate a real shift towards more premium spirits, and while very different brands, rooted in their own unique history, both Loch Lomond Whiskies and Glen Scotia are known for their high-quality and innovative approach to whisky-making, giving them an appealing proposition to consumers.

“This is a great achievement for both brands, and an important step in our overall strategic growth plans”