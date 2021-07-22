Black Tot launches second Master Blender's Reserve

Black Tot Rum has announced the launched of its second annual limited edition expression Master Blender’s Reserve which will be available from Black Tot Day, 31 July.

This year’s recipe includes some Australian rum and the bottle label details every rum used in the blend, providing full transparency for consumers.

“Master Blender’s Reserve takes inspiration from the Royal Navy tradition of perpetual blending, adding new rums to old, each year moulding and developing the rum style and flavour," said head blender Oliver Chilton.



“For 2021, we have aimed to find a tropical citrus quality that we hope people will be able to share with friends and loved ones around the world.’’

Bottled at navy strength, 54.5%, the limited edition blend with 6,000 bottles available and is non-chill filtered and has no added sugar.

To create the new blend, Chilton took a third of last year’s Black Tot 50th Anniversary blend as a base and re-casked it into ex-sherry butts and barrels, mirroring the traditional process that was used by the Navy to create rum for sailors.



Chilton added rum aged between nine and 24 years from Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad, Jamaica and, for the first time in the Black Tot range, Australia. The blend also incorporates some of the original British Royal Navy rum blend itself.

Black Tot Master Blender’s Reserve will be available to purchase from The Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt from 31 July 2021 for an RRP of £120.