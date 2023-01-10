Two Drifters partners with British Airways

UK-based rum brand Two Drifters has announced its partnership with British Airways, where its Signature Rum is available to pre-purchase on all short and long-haul flights through the High Life Shop.

From March, Two Drifters miniatures will be available to buy onboard in the Speedbird Café for flyers to enjoy during the flight.

Gemma Wakeham, Two Drifters CMO said: “It’s really exciting to have our premium, British-made rum onboard the planes of such an important airline, showing that great rum doesn’t have to cost the Earth.”

Based in Devon, Two Drifters Distillery is run on 100% renewable energy, using carbon neutral packaging, as the distillery maintains control of the whole process from fermentation of the molasses, to the distilling and shipping.

To ensure that it remains carbon negative, the distillery has placed a carbon tax on its products through a partnership with Climeworks, who specialise in carbon removal through carbon capturing technologies.

The Signature Rum is barrel-aged in French Oak ex-Madeira Casks, and is available now to pre-purchase from the High Life Shop for £33.00 for a 70cl bottle.