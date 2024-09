UK distributor DrinksOne Brands, has partnered with African and Caribbean rum Equiano, to serve as the sole agency distributor for the brand across the UK.

Equiano’s range includes three expressions, Light, Original and a limited-edition release Ominira.



As the exclusive UK distributor for Equiano Rum, DrinksOne Brands will use its distribution network and industry knowledge to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Equiano across the UK market.