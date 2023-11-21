Boutique rum bottler House of Rum launches in UK

The House of Rum, a new boutique rum bottler has announced its launch, specialising in exclusive single-vintage, single-cask, cask-strength rums.

Founded by David Howarth due to his lifelong passion for rum, the launch will include a collection of nine rums, with the first three derived from casks from Barbados, the Dominican Republic and Trinidad.

“I’m not a master blender or craftsman, I’m just a guy who really loves rum. I’ve spent the last three decades accumulating rum experiences, from different styles, geographical locations, and producers, and learning how these differences translate into each liquid,” said Howarth.

“This is what I wanted to share through House of Rum; great, single-cask, cask-strength rum with nothing added. No sugar for sweetness, no caramel for colour and no other additives or flavours, so you can really taste its personality and origins.”

The House of Rum focuses on “aromatic and complex rums that capture the essence of their place of origin”, Howarth added.

“Rum production varies around the world and it’s these variations and how they reflect their origins that excites us,” Howarth continues.

Bottles can be purchased on the House of Rum website and selected retailers.