Destilería Serrallés launches Don Q in UK and Europe

Puerto Rican rum producer, Distillería Serrallés has launched its portfolio of aged Don Q Rums in the UK and European markets.

The launch will see the aged Reserva 7 and Gran Reserva XO rums made available alongside their portfolio that includes Don Q Cristal, Don Q Double Aged Vermouth Cask Finish, Don Q Double Aged Sherry Cask Finish and Don Q Spiced Rum.

“Hand-selected and blended Puerto Rican rums, aged for a minimum of seven years, are used to create our delicious Don Q Reserva 7 rum,” said Silvia Santiago, master blender and maestra ronera at Destilería Serrallés.

“The rum has been developed to honour the Serrallés family’s legacy in crafting balanced and distinctive, world-class rums for over 156 years.”

The launch also sees the brand undergo a packaging redesign.

“We updated the Don Q bottle design and packaging to create a look and feel that reflected the quality and craftsmanship of the super-premium aged rum inside each bottle,” said Serrallés chief marketing officer Gabriella Ripepi.

“Our favourite brand evolution can be seen through the Gran Reserva XO which has been one of the most beloved expressions for more than 25 years. As part of the journey, we wanted to keep the same great blend of aged rums under the new name of Gran Reserva XO as it better articulates the exclusive nature of the reserve rums that are blended to produce it.”

Don Q’s Reserva 7 and Gran Reserva XO are available alongside their portfolio online through Amazon, Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange, as well as selected bottle shops and bars across the UK.