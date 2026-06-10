Stoli Group announces revamp of Bayou Rum portfolio

The Luxembourg-headquartered spirits group has said that the new portfolio will feature an “enhanced liquid blend, refined contemporary packaging, and an aggressive new pricing model” that will see the Louisiana rum on shelves at a recommended retail price of $15–16 per 750ml bottle.

"For the first time in Bayou Rum history, we are unveiling an enhanced recipe for our two flagship expressions—Bayou White and Bayou Spiced," said Reiniel Vicente Diaz, Bayou’s second-generation master distiller.

"Bigger flavour. Bolder character. Same authentic American spirit. These new releases are the first to come off our state-of-the-art bottling line, reflecting faster production and greater capacity without compromising quality. This launch arrives during America’s 250th year and coincides with Bayou Rum’s 15th anniversary.”

The liquid has evolved from a 100% pot-still spirit to a blend of copper pot-still distillate and clean column-still spirit.

To support this ambitious expansion, production has transitioned to a high-speed bottling line at the Louisiana distillery, capable of running 3,600 bottles per hour.

The new Bayou Rum core portfolio is scheduled to land on retail shelves in the US in mid-to-late June 2026.