Ron Matusalem awarded gold for Best Packaging at Rhum Fest Paris

Ron Matusalem has been awarded Best Packaging at Rhum Fest Paris for its Enigma French Oak.

For the inaugural edition, the evaluation focused on aesthetic, design and visual impact, positioning packaging as a key element in how a brand expresses its identity.

Selected among more than 200 brands, Matusalem Enigma French Oak was described by the jury as “balanced, impactful and in line with contemporary aesthetics”.

French Oak is part of the Enigma collection of Ron Matusalem, its ultra premium range, aged in ex-Bordeaux casks using the Matusalem's century-old Solera system.

The judging panel brought together experts in packaging, branding and glass design, including representatives from Guala Closures, Pantel Agency and Stoelzle Glass.

The bottle’s shape is inspired by the texture of hand-carved wood, while the stopper combines natural wood and cork. The colour pays tribute to French blue.