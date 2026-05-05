Flor de Caña named official rum of the Mutua Madrid Open 2026

Flor de Caña has been named the official rum of the Mutua Madrid Open 2026, offering experiences and cocktails to spectators at the event.

Flor de Caña will be present across the general, VIP and Damn areas, showcasing its portfolio of aged rums and ‘Flor Ginger’, the official cocktail of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Additionally, the brand will feature the appearance of football legend Luis Figo.

With this participation, Flor de Caña aims to continue to “strengthen its presence on the world’s most relevant stages, inviting fans to experience the Mutua Madrid Open like never before, with elegance, character and unmistakable style”, the brand said.