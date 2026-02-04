Goslings Rum joins Paragon Brands in the UK

From this month, Paragon Brands will assume full responsibility for the Goslings portfolio in the UK.

“We aim to create the conditions for the brand to grow and reach its full potential in the UK. It’s a natural fit alongside our existing portfolio and allows us to build on the rum expertise we have developed with our existing partner Pussers,” said Chris Jones, managing director at Paragon Brands.

Under the agreement, the Goslings range will utilise Paragon’s nationwide, multi-channel distribution alongside on-trade and off-trade activation.

Max Abbott, export director at Goslings, added: “Paragon Brands demonstrated a clear understanding of what Goslings stands for and our belief that rum should be about pleasure, quality and time well spent. Every expression in the Goslings range is rooted in that belief, from our signature Black Seal Rum to our aged rums and our Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, each designed to invite people to slow down and enjoy the moment.”