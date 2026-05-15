Ron Matusalem’s Master Blender Tour returns for 2026

Following the success of its previous editions, the Ron Matusalem Master Blender Tour (MBT) returns for its third in 2026.

In the new edition, the tour places its focus on the world’s capital cities as cultural and gastronomic epicenters, with key cities across Europe and Asia hosting rum experiences aimed at industry professionals, bartenders, chefs, sommeliers and opinion leaders.

The third edition will also focus on the Matusalem Enigma Range and its use of French Oak.

Tour dates as follows:

Europe

May 18 – Riga (Latvia)

May 20 – Amsterdam (Netherlands)

May 21 – Luxembourg

May 25 – Rome (Italy)

May 26 – Milan (Italy)

May 27 – Paris (France)

Asia