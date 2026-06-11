Avra Bar launches new cocktail menu

Avra Bar at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens has introduced an immersive new menu, Drinks International can exclusively reveal.

Guided by guest preferences, drinks showcase Mediterranean flavours, with natural elements developed in the Avra mixology lab.

Central to the new menu is the opening chapter Senses, offering four ingredient-led, seasonal cocktails through local hero ingredients of grass, berries, peppermint and charcoal.

Highlights of Senses include Grass (pictured below), an Old Fashioned-inspired serve with vodka, cucumber, distilled fresh grass and mezcal, and Berry, inspired by textured mastiha ice cream, a twist on a classic Clover Club.

Avra Aperitivos features Italian-style classics with an Avra Lab twist, such as The Spritz (pictured below), a combination of Aperol with fermented rhubarb solution.

Avra Favourites highlights five of the bar’s most-loved cocktails, revised by bar manager Nikos Tachmazis. Serves include the Paper Plane, made with Greek mountain tea–infused bourbon, and the Dirty Martini (pictured below), with Assyrtiko wine and Greek olive oil-infused vodka, finished with a local olive.

Avra Highballs includes five fruit and herb-infused drinks. New for 2026, Blossom blends fresh peach with alyssum blossom, and Mint features mint-infused aged rum, bitters, and a dash of Champagne.

“For us, it’s always about refinement without overcomplicating things,” says Tachmazis. “In the Avra Lab, we pay attention to every detail like temperature, dilution and balance, so the drink feels effortless when it reaches the guest. With the new menu, we explore seasonal Greek ingredients we love in the Lab, from citrus and olive oil to herbs and mastiha, and express them in a way that feels modern and playful.”

The bar’s seasonal ingredients are harvested from the on-site garden, with each ingredient having a corresponding illustration in the menu and a scratch and smell element.